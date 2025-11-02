Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada begins with celebration of tribal identity

New Delhi: The two-week-long “Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada” started with nationwide celebrations and festivities to highlight the progress made under key initiatives such as PM JANMAN, Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan and various livelihood and entrepreneurship programmes, an official said on Sunday.

The celebrations started on Saturday across the country through the concerted efforts of Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs), Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs), TRIFED, and NSTFDC, highlighting the rich legacy, culture, and contributions of India’s tribal communities and Tribal Freedom Fighters, said the official of the Tribal Affairs Ministry in a statement.

The “Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada” from November 1-15 serves as a nationwide platform to celebrate tribal identity, showcase indigenous knowledge systems, and promote awareness of government initiatives for tribal empowerment, said the statement.

It also aims to celebrate the achievements under schemes like National Sickle Cell Elimination Mission, DAJGUA, and various other programmes.

The fortnight-long celebrations form part of the year-long Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh observance marking the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda — one of India’s most revered tribal freedom fighters and an enduring symbol of resistance against colonial oppression.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government institutionalised Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on November 15 each year, ensuring that the legacy of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and other tribal freedom fighters continues to inspire future generations.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram called upon all States and Union Territories to celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada as a people’s movement — showcasing the rich cultural identity, knowledge systems, and achievements of tribal communities across India.

From the Himalayas to the coastal plains, States and Union Territories have launched a series of cultural, educational, and community-oriented programmes, reflecting a shared spirit of pride and remembrance leading up to Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

In Gujarat, a National Seminar on the Life, Struggle, and Contribution of Bhagwan Birsa Munda was jointly organised by the Department of Tribal Development and TRI, Gujarat, at Tent City-2, Ekta Nagar (Narmada District).

The seminar, inaugurated by Minister P.C. Baranda, witnessed participation from over 600 professors, academicians, and tribal leaders, reflecting both academic and cultural solidarity.

In Jammu and Kashmir, capacity-building workshops were held on PM JANMAN, Dharti Aaba initiatives, legal empowerment, and NEP pedagogy. Financial and digital literacy sessions were also conducted for Ashram School students, empowering tribal youth with essential life skills.

In Meghalaya, the Department of Arts and Culture and the Tribal Research Institute organized a special inaugural programme at the State Central Library, Shillong. The event featured floral tributes to tribal icons and captivating cultural performances, setting a vibrant tone for state-wide celebrations.

In Rajasthan, all 31 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) participated in the inaugural events of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh. Students showcased their creativity through painting, essay, and speech competitions celebrating tribal freedom fighters and cultural heritage.