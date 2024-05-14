Jassica Simran D’Souza Shines in JSKA International Karate Championship

Mangaluru: Jassica Simran D’Souza, from the Padavinangady branch of the Institute of Karate and Martial Arts, showcased outstanding prowess at the 46th JSKA International Karate Championship held in Kozhikode, Kerala. In an impressive display of skill, she secured the gold medal in the Kumite category and the silver medal in the Kata category.

Hailing from Bondel, Jassica is the daughter of Jason Roy D’Souza and Christle Sheela D’Souza. She credits her success to the rigorous training provided by senior instructor Shivaprasad, under the expert guidance of chief instructor Nitin N. Suvarna.

A student of Mount Carmel Central School, Jassica’s achievements stand as a testament to her dedication and perseverance in the field of martial arts. Her remarkable performance not only brings pride to her family and school but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes across the region.