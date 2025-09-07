Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti Celebrates Silver Jubilee, Honoring Community Organizations

Mumbai: Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti (R.) commemorated its 25th Foundation Day on September 5th at Hotel Peninsula Grand, Sakinaka, with a grand celebration attended by dignitaries and representatives from various community organizations. The event, presided over by Nityananda D. Kotian and graced by the presence of Founder Thonse Jayakrishna A. Shetty and Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, recognized the Samiti’s significant contributions to coastal development and honored 25 community organizations for their service.

U.T. Khader, the Honourable Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, emphasized the importance of the Samiti’s work, stating, “Despite today being a day of many special festivities, the love and trust you all and Thonse Jayakrishna A. Shetty have shown towards our coastal districts and me personally compelled me to attend this event despite my busy schedule.” He lauded the Samiti’s efforts in promoting environmental sustainability and fostering unity among diverse communities. He further added that the richness of Tulunadu’s culture is reflected in events held in Mumbai. He acknowledged the 100-year development plan submitted by the Samiti and assured that appropriate discussions would be held with committee members to address the region’s development concerns.

His Holiness Dr. Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Panditacharyavarya Swamiji of Sri Digambara Jain Math, Moodbidri (D.K.), blessed the gathering, highlighting Tulunadu as a “mini-India.” He commended the Samiti for honoring 25 community organizations and praised Thonse Jayakrishna A. Shetty for his efforts in reforming politicians and promoting religious harmony. He also noted the significance of the event coinciding with Teachers’ Day, acknowledging Shetty’s father’s profession as a teacher.

During the event, presidents and representatives of 25 community organizations in Mumbai were honored for their contributions. These organizations included Mogaveera Vyavastapaka Mandali, Bunts Sangha Mumbai, BSKB Association Sion, Bombay Bunts Association, Karnataka Vishwakarma Association, Vokkaligara Sangha Maharashtra, Devadiga Sangha Mumbai, Safalya Seva Sangha, Bhandari Seva Samiti, Akhila Karnataka Jain Sangha, Kulala Sangha Mumbai, Ganiga Samaja Mumbai, Padmashali Samaja Seva Sangha, Heggade Seva Sangha, Thiya Samaj Mumbai, Rajaka Sangha Mumbai, Christian Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Billava Seva Sangha Kundapur, Mumbai, Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of Maharashtra, Indian Bunts Chamber of Commerce & Industry, JAWAB, Shafi Welfare Association, and The Young Men’s Bovi Association.

In his keynote address, Founder Jayakrishna A. Shetty expressed gratitude for the support received from leaders and politicians over the past 25 years. He highlighted the implementation of several development projects in the districts through the government, acknowledging the significant contribution of George Fernandes. He voiced confidence that the Samiti’s future plans would reach even greater heights with the guidance of experienced presidents. Shetty also emphasized the importance of communal harmony and urged the government to act quickly on the 100-year development plan presented to Speaker U.T. Khader.

Nityananda D. Kotian, President of the Samiti, lauded Jayakrishna Shetty’s leadership and inspiration, recognizing him as “an ideal son to the society.” He acknowledged the blessings of George Fernandes and expressed appreciation for Speaker U.T. Khader’s response to the 100-year plan.

Other notable figures who spoke at the event included Praveen Bhoja Shetty (President, Bunts Sangha Mumbai), Kanyana Sadashiva Shetty (Noted Industrialist), and K.P. Jagadish Adhikari (State Coordinator). They all praised the Samiti’s work in transcending caste and religion and its commitment to the development of the districts.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks offered by Devdas Kulal, Hon. Secretary of the Samiti, reaffirming the organization’s commitment to continued progress and service to the community.