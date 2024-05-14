JD-S MLA Revanna granted conditional bail, asked to surrender passport, appear before IO every 2nd Sunday



Bengaluru: A special court in Bengaluru on Monday granted bail to JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a victim in a sex video scandal involving his son and party MP Prajwal Revanna.

MP/MLA cases court judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat imposed several conditions on Revanna, who has been directed to appear before the investigating officer every second Sunday and mark his attendance between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a period of 6 months or till the filing of the charge sheet, whichever is earlier.

The court asked Revanna to execute a personal bond for Rs 5 lakh with two sureties and directed that the petitioner shall not threaten and tamper with the prosecution witnesses or the complainant and victim.

He has also been told not to evade the Investigation and shall appear before the investigating officer whenever called by him for the purpose of investigation. He will hand in his passport to the court and not leave the state, without obtaining written permission from the court, the judge stated.

Revanna has also been directed not to enter K.R. Nagar taluk or the permanent place of residence of the victim, directly or indirectly till further orders.

Senior counsel Jayna Kothari and Ashok Naik argued for the prosecution while senior counsel C.V. Nagesh appeared for Revanna.

Senior advocate Srinivas briefing the media after the court order, argued that the court found that Revanna had not committed any crime and decided that bail could be granted to him.

“I want to convey to the state and the nation that, it has come to the notice of the court that the kidnap case lodged against H.D. Revanna was a political conspiracy and hence, the bail petition was upheld by the court,” he claimed.

He said that they had argued that the victim in this case was not kidnapped, and found near a vegetable market and have videos of this. “The court maintained that at this stage, it won’t consider the matter,” he added.

However, the court, considering the lapses in the FIR against Revanna, granted him bail, he claimed.

Revanna will be released from the Bengaluru Central Prison on Tuesday.