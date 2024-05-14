Super Mom 2024 Celebration: A Heartfelt Tribute to Motherhood

Mangaluru: Amidst an atmosphere filled with gratitude, grandeur, and boundless fun, Super Mom 2024 took center stage in a celebration that will be etched in memory! BON SUPER MOM, generously sponsored by BON Masala & Food Products, ELC India, CFAL India, and Kasharp Fitness powered by CaratLane, orchestrated a spectacular event that left an indelible mark on all attendees.

A resounding applause reverberates through the hall as we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the incredible mothers who participated, pouring their hearts out through their entries. Special accolades to the top 20 finalists who spent over a week preparing and graced the ramp elegantly, twinning with their little ones!

In a moment of triumph, Sharmila Rao emerges as Super Mom 2024, with Dalia D’Souza and Smitha D’Souza claiming the prestigious runners-up titles!

Gratitude pours to our esteemed panel of judges, Dr Malini Hebbar, Dr Nishita Shettian Fernandes, and Priya Monica from Madhyama Kutumba, whose presence added an aura of reverence to the event.

A special mention to the effervescent emcee, Madhura R.J., whose infectious energy kept spirits soaring throughout the proceedings.

The stage was adorned with the support of our esteemed partners, creating an atmosphere of unity and celebration.

But amidst the dazzle and glamour, let’s not forget the true heroes of the evening—the incredible mothers of MOM, whose unwavering support and participation were the beating heart of the event, elevating it to new heights of success.

As the curtains draw on this unforgettable celebration, MOM looks ahead with determination and purpose. With a growing community of 42,000 mothers from the region, MOM aims to expand its footprint in social responsibilities, supporting one another through various services rendered on its online platform. Join us in this empowering journey, where every mother’s contribution makes a meaningful difference in the lives of others. Let’s continue to shine together, one MOM at a time.



