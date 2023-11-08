JD(S) Kerala national executive meet on Nov 15 to discuss Gowda’s ‘somersault’



Thiruvananthapuram: JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s recent decision to officially join the BJP-led NDA has left the Kerala unit of the party, a full fledged ally of the CPI(M)-led Left, smarting.

Ever since his last month’s announcement in this regard, the opposition parties have been taking pot shots at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, with the Congress terming him the “leader” of BJP’s team-B, while the State BJP leadership is asking JD(S)’s unit either to join them or their two MLAs should quit.

In Kerala, the JD(S) is a full-fledged ally of the ruling CPI(M)-led Left, and its nominee K Krishnankutty is the state Power Minister and its state President Mathew T. Thomas is an MLA.

Both the leaders have categorically slammed Gowda for his decision.

Despite few meetings of the state leadership of the JD(S), nothing concrete has come out as a section of the party is miffed over the ousting of Karnataka state president C.M.Ibrahim who opposed Gowda’s decision.

Upset over the development, a faction led by JD(S) veteran and former state minister C.K. Nanu has convened a national executive of the party here on November 15.

Meanwhile, Thomas has feigned ignorance of a meeting called by Nanu, clearly signaling that the faction led by Krishnankutty and himself is on a different plane, as they know if they decide to break away from the party, they will be disqualified as legislators.

All eyes are on the outcome of the meeting.



