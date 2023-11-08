Kanara Catholic Association-Chennai Traditionally Offered Mass for Deceased on All Souls Day

Kanara Catholic Association-Chennai traditionally Offered Mass for the deceased members of the community on 5 November to mark ‘All Souls Day’ observed every year on 2 November.



Chennai: The Kanara Catholic Association-Chennai traditionally celebrates a Mass for the deceased members of the community on the first Sunday after All Souls Day. This year, the community gathered at a Mass on 5th November 2023 to remember and pray for its deceased members. The solemn mass held in St Thomas Chapel at The SIGA Campus in Kilpauk was con-celebrated by Fr. Valerian Mendonca and Fr Francis D’souza, both Mangaloreans.

The mass began with a family member/representative, of the member who passed away during the last year lighting a diya and placing it on the altar. There was active participation by the around sixty members who attended the service. After the mass, the members got together for a brief fellowship during which light refreshments were served.

The next event of the association will be the Fellowship @ Christmas, which is to be held on 9th December 2023. Catholic families hailing from Mangalore and the surrounding Konkan region are invited to apply for membership of the Association. Interested persons may contact

Allan Govias – President – 98410 94840

John Lasrado – Secretary – 99401 85247

Ms. Nirmala D’Souza – Committee Member – 98410 88719

Report submitted by : Ms Donna