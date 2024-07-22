JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna gets conditional bail in unnatural sex case

Bengaluru: A special court on Monday granted conditional bail to JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, in connection with an unnatural sex case.

The Special Court for MPs/MLAs has instructed Suraj Revanna to appear before the investigating officer in the case whenever required and to sign in with the police authorities on every second Sunday.

He has also been ordered not to contact the complainants by any means, directly or indirectly. Two complaints have been lodged against Suraj Revanna by JD(S) workers, accusing him of forceful unnatural sex.

The case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Suraj Revanna’s brother, Prajwal Revanna, is jailed in connection with an alleged sex video scandal. Their father, JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna, was arrested in a kidnapping case linked to the sex video scandal but is out on conditional bail. H.D. Revanna’s wife, Bhavani Revanna, has also secured bail in the kidnapping case.

Suraj Revanna was arrested on June 23. Earlier, the court had rejected his bail petition.



