Legion of Mary of Our Lady of Health Basilica celebrated 12th Anniversary

Harihara: Legion of Mary of Our Lady of Health Minor Basilica Harihara celebrated its 12th Anniversary on July 21st.

At 8:30 am Fr Franklin D’Souza, Legion of Mary Shimoga Diocesan Spiritual Director celebrated the Holy Eucharist And preached a homily on “Jesus is our Good shepherd who has compassion on us”. He said that sadness and failures can never defeat us because God we worship is a mighty God, who loves us and takes care of us. He prayed over the faithful gathered.

Rev. Fr George K. A., Rector of Our Lady of Health Minor Basilica, and Fr Richard Mascarenhas SJ were concelebrants.

After the Holy Eucharist at 11 am Formal stage Program was organised at Maria Nivas School Hall. Emcee Mrs. Kavya Vinod led the program. Legion of Mary Juniors performed a Prayer dance. Legion of Mary Harihara President Mrs. Metty Thankachan welcomed the gathering.

Legion of Mary Shimoga Diocesan President Mr Anthony Dias, Legion of Mary Diocesan Spiritual Director Fr Franklin D’Souza, Rector of Minor Basilica of Harihar Fr George K. A, Legion of Mary Minor Basilica Spiritual Director Fr Richard Mascarenhas SJ, Legion of Mary St. Thomas Church Davanagere President Mrs Kanchana and Legion of Mary Minor Basilica Harihar Spiritual Sister Sr. Kusuma were on the Dais.

Secretary Mrs Baby Clara presented the annual report.

Fr Franklin D’Souza, in his speech, highlighted the importance of the Legion of Mary in the Diocese as well as in the Parish. He said Minor Basilica is a gift to us from God. This is the place of prayer and worship. Legion of Mary has a great role in creating a prayerful atmosphere through their generous service. He also congratulated the efforts of Fr George K A and Fr Richard Mascarenhas SJ in building up the Legion of Mary Association.

Fr George K. A. in his speech congratulated the members and invited them to continue their services in the footsteps of Blessed Mother Mary. He said that this place is specially chosen by God and we are called to serve selflessly through our prayer and dedicated service.

Fr Richard Mascarenhas SJ said that we all are in a holy place. Everyday we learn in this place by the visits and stories of the pilgrims. Intern we keep ourselves Holy in our lives. Legion of Mary is a wonderful platform to be at the service of the Church.

Legion of Mary President Mr Anthony Dias congratulated the organisers and admonished them to keep up the spirit of the Association.

From the Diocesan Legion; Secretary: Mr Vijaya Ratna Kumar, Treasurer: Mr Arokia Raj, and Extention Officer, Mrs Albina Quadras were present.

St. Thomas Church, Davanagere Legion members were also present.

Ms Divya Suman proposed the Vote of thanks.

Fr Franklin D’Souza concluded the program with Prayer. Lunch was served to all.