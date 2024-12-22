Jeppu, St Anthony’s Charity Institute Spreads the Christmas Spirit with Joyful Celebration

Mangalore: The vibrant atmosphere at St Anthony’s Charity Institute was a testament to the Christmas spirit as residents, priests, and well-wishers gathered to celebrate the birth of Christ on December 22, 2024.

Several distinguished dignitaries graced the event, including Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, who presided over the celebration. Chief Guests Sri Ivan D’Souza, Honorable MLC of Karnataka, and Sri D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Honorable MLA of Mangalore South Constituency, were present to share their insights and goodwill. Guests of Honor included Smt. Jacintha Vijay Alfred, Corporator of Falnir Ward, and Shri Bharth Kumar S., Corporator of Jeppu Ward.

The Bishop, in his presidential address, praised the institute’s remarkable service to society over a century. “The Ashram has been a beacon of light and hope by sheltering the needy, orphaned, and helpless. It is a place where God’s grace and presence are reflected in the residents. What you do unto these, is done unto God,” he remarked, emphasizing the institute’s mission to uphold dignity and love for humanity.

Chief Guest Sri Ivan D’Souza, Honorable MLC, highlighted the true essence of Christmas. “Christmas calls us to share love with our brethren and live in solidarity. This Ashram and its residents are the best examples of love manifested in each other’s care, despite their weaknesses and frailties,” he said, inspiring the attendees to embrace the spirit of giving.

Sri D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA of Mangalore South Constituency, commended the institute’s efforts to honour service providers during the celebration. “Recognizing the services of people around us and honouring them with respect and dignity is the best way to celebrate Christmas,” he stated.

The event featured the distribution of Christmas gifts to the residents, a touching gesture symbolizing the joy of giving. The audience was captivated by carol singing accompanied by a lively brass band. Adding to the festivity, the Konkani movie “Christachem Janan” (The Birth of Christ) was screened, leaving the crowd in awe.

Fr J.B. Crasta, Director of the institute, warmly welcomed the gathering. The program was meticulously compered by Mr Aloysius D’Souza, and Fr Avinash Pais rendered the vote of thanks. Fr Gilbert D’Souza, Chaplain, Fr Avinash Pais, assistant director, Fr Nelson Peris, the assistant director were among other dignitaries on the dais. Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, director Canara Communication Centre, and Mr. Roy Castelino, PRO, and Mr Marcel Monteiro were present among the many.

The evening stood as a testament to the Ashram’s unwavering commitment to uplifting the marginalized. As the Bishop aptly concluded, “Bringing joy and happiness and sharing love with our little brethren has been the pulse of everyone who visits this Ashram.”

The celebration left the attendees inspired, embodying the true meaning of Christmas – love, joy, and togetherness.