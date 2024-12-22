Mangalore Cyclists Unite for Awareness at ‘KROSS BIKES, MANGALORE CYCLOTHON – 2024’

Mangalore: The streets of Mangalore echoed with the jubilant sounds of bicycle bells and the laughter of children during the early hours of Sunday, as over 1,200 participants gathered to partake in the highly anticipated ‘KROSS BIKES, MANGALORE CYCLOTHON – 2024’. This magnificent event was meticulously organized by Team ‘WE R CYCLING’ in collaboration with esteemed sponsors including KROSS Cycles, Ideal Ice Cream, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Ka-sharp Fitness, Grahini Masala, Canara Bank, and Taj Cycles.

Designed primarily for school children and their parents, the cyclothon aimed to foster awareness regarding road safety and responsible cycling habits. It emphasized the significance of safe cycling practices among young riders, ensuring their well-being as they engage in this healthy sport.

The event was officially flagged off at 7:15 AM by the Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada, Mr. Yatish N. IPS, alongside Mr. Mukund Kamath from Ideal Ice Cream. Among the notable attendees was Mr. Anand Prabhu of Kasharp Fitness, who joined the cyclists in a spirited morning ride, showcasing his commitment to fitness.

During the flag-off ceremony, Mr. Yatish expressed his pleasure at witnessing the enthusiastic turnout of children eager to learn about fitness and road safety. The participants were released in two batches, ensuring a smooth and organized cycling experience. Leading the procession were a police department escort vehicle and a safety car, guiding the participants through a carefully planned route.

The rally commenced from Mangala Stadium and traversed essential city landmarks, including Sree Narayana Guru Circle, City Corporation, Lalbagh, Jail Road, and others, culminating at the Amrita Vidyalayam school ground in Boloor at approximately 8:15 AM. This scenic route covered a distance of approximately 6.5 kilometers through the heart of Mangalore, fostering a sense of community and healthy living.

In addition to the main cycling event, a post-rally workout session was organized by Kasharp Fitness, further promoting physical activity among participants.

Among the distinguished guests at the concluding ceremony were Mr. R S Jamwal, Zonal Sales Head of KROSS Bikes; Mr. Yogesh Patidar, Divisional Sales Head of Indian Oil Corporation; Mr. Shubhananda and Shivananda Rao of Grahini Masala; Mr. S M Muthalib from Taj Cycles; Dr. Savil Uchil of Kasharp Fitness; and Smt. Akshatha Shenoy, Principal of Amrita Vidyalayam.

Mr. Jamwal, along with Mr. Muthalib, reflected on the success of the event, expressing their delight at the enthusiastic participation and their commitment to enhancing the event’s scale in future iterations.

As part of the festivities, a lucky draw was held for registered participants, resulting in two fortunate winners — Mohammad Diyan and Ewan D’Souza, both of whom received bicycles as prizes.

The event also celebrated local cycling achievements, honoring Ms. Gleona D’Souza for her representation of Karnataka in the Senior Women’s Cycling category at the National Cycling Championships, marking a significant milestone for Mangalore. Mr. Hardik Rai, who competed in the state-level cycling competition, and young cyclist Shamanth Bhat, who also represented in state events, were similarly acknowledged for their remarkable accomplishments.

Mr. Sarvesha Samaga, President of WE R CYCLING, concluded the ceremony by encouraging young cyclists to engage more actively in state and national competitions, emphasizing the potential for podium finishes in upcoming events. He inspired others within the cycling community to pursue their dreams and aspire towards representing Mangalore on larger platforms.

This year’s cyclothon recorded an impressive participation of 1,220 cyclists. Participants were treated to a sumptuous breakfast, generously provided by Ideal Ice Cream, fostering camaraderie among attendees. Emergency services including First-Aid and ambulance support were ably managed by A.J. Hospital, while Taj Cycles offered mechanical assistance and support throughout the route.

The successful organization of such a significant event was made possible through the unwavering support and cooperation from the city administration and various institutions. Notable contributions from volunteers associated with WE R CYCLING, Mangalore Runners, and the Mangalore City Traffic Police, who ensured the safety and security of all attendees, played a crucial role in the seamless execution of the event.

Supporting organizations such as Amrita Vidyalayam for venue provision, A.J. Hospitals for medical services, Iris Pixel for photography, Mangalore-Meri-Jan for social media coverage, and a dedicated media team contributed to the success of this public event.

WE R CYCLING is a professionally managed sports club in Mangalore, dedicated to cultivating a culture of healthy living throughout the coastal and interior regions of Karnataka. With the motto of ‘Health and Fitness for All,’ the organization aims to challenge individuals physically and mentally, transforming their dreams of a healthy lifestyle into reality.

Moreover, Team WE R CYCLING is actively involved in organizing various community-driven initiatives, underscoring its commitment to social betterment through programs such as Cycle4Change, Fit India Campaigns, Beach Clean-Up drives, and more. Their proactive engagement during the COVID-19 pandemic, assisting city administration in managing COVID-19 centers, further highlights their dedication to community welfare.

The success of the ‘KROSS BIKES, MANGALORE CYCLOTHON – 2024’ stands as a testament to Mangalore’s cycling culture and WE R CYCLING’S ambition to promote health, fitness, and safety on the roads.