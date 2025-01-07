Jharkhand cabinet approves new rule of for appointment of DGP

Ranchi: In a significant change, the Jharkhand cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, on Tuesday decided that the appointment of the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) will now be based on the recommendations of a special committee chaired by a retired High Court judge.

As per the new rules, the Member Secretary of the committee will be the Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, or Secretary of the Home Department. The committee will also include the Chief Secretary, a UPSC-nominated member, the Chairman or a nominee from the JPSC, and a retired DGP.

Earlier, the state government used to send a panel of the three most senior IPS officers with at least 30 years of service to the UPSC, which would then make the final decision.

But, under the revised system, the UPSC’s role will be limited.

Similar rules have already been implemented in states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

The new guidelines stipulate that the DGP’s tenure will generally be two years. Eligible IPS officers must have a minimum of six months remaining before retirement to be considered for the post.

Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel announced that nine proposals were approved during the cabinet meeting, including the Budget Session programme.

The Jharkhand Assembly’s Budget session will be held from February 24 to March 27.

As per the decision, the state cabinet granted approval to appoint Professor Dr Seema Akhouri from St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi, along with her team, as knowledge partners for a pre-budget workshop.

It also approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Jharkhand government and the Centre to establish a new AIIMS in Deoghar.

In the cabinet meeting, amendments were approved to the rules for appointing Managing Directors and Directors in the Energy Development Corporation. The retirement age for directors was increased to 65 years, and the current director’s tenure was extended until March 31, 2025.

Approval was given to establish a special court in Garhwa to expedite legal processes, as per the cabinet decision.