Preliminary Meeting Held for Sandesha Awards Ceremony

Mangaluru: A preliminary meeting was convened at the Sandesha auditorium to strategize preparations for the forthcoming Sandesha Awards Ceremony. Scheduled for February 10, 2025, at the Sandesha premises, the event is organized under the auspices of the Karnataka Regional Catholic Bishops’ Council and hosted by the Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education.

The meeting was led by Rev. Dr. Sudeep Paul, Director of the Sandesha Foundation, and included notable attendees such as Trustee Roy Castelino, Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy President Stany Alvares, former Catholic Sabha President Stany Lobo, among other executive committee members. Key discussions centered on finalizing the event’s program framework and ensuring comprehensive preparations to guarantee its success.

The Sandesha Awards serve as a prestigious acknowledgment of excellence in culture, education, and social contributions, and the upcoming ceremony is poised to honour outstanding achievements in these vital areas.