Jharkhand Cabinet hikes ex gratia for animal attack victims, clears salary advance scheme

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Cabinet on Monday approved a slew of key decisions, including increasing compensation for deaths due to wild animal attacks from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The government has also introduced a streamlined and time-bound mechanism for disbursing compensation, under which an immediate relief amount will be provided to affected families.

In cases of serious injuries caused by such attacks, compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be granted, while those with minor injuries will receive Rs 35,000. In instances of permanent disability, Rs 3.5 lakh compensation will be given.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to allow state government employees access to salary advances and easy loan facilities to address sudden financial needs. Under this arrangement, employees will be able to draw a portion of their salary in advance during the month.

The scheme will be operated through non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), with the government stating that it will help employees avoid borrowing at high interest rates in emergencies.

Employees will be able to avail of salary advances for up to 30 days, with no interest or additional charges if the amount is repaid within the same salary cycle. Longer-term loans will also be available through easy instalments. The government has clarified that the arrangement will not impose any additional burden on the state exchequer.

The Cabinet further approved a proposal to bring uniformity in the pay structure of contractual computer operators and data entry operators working across various departments and offices in the state, offering relief to employees facing long-standing pay disparities.

Administrative approval of Rs 947.26 crore was granted for the Amanat Barrage project in Palamu district, which is considered crucial for irrigation and agriculture. Additionally, Rs 162.82 crore was sanctioned for the four-laning and strengthening of the Namkum-Doranda road in Ranchi.

The Cabinet also decided to regularise the services of certain employees working in the Bokaro and Godda district collectorates. It approved appointments to the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector based on recommendations of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission.

Several proposals related to the mining sector were also cleared. Mining leases were approved for the Parbatpur and Sitanala coal blocks in Bokaro district and the Jeetpur coal block in Godda district. A decision was also taken to seek central government approval for reserving certain mineral blocks in East Singhbhum.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet approved the continuation of the Women’s Helpline 181 services, extension of the Jharnet 2.0 project, formation of an independent panel of experts under the Dam Safety Act, and adoption of a hybrid model for implementation in the Forest Department.

The appointment of Advocate Rohitashya Rai as Advocate General of Jharkhand was also formally approved.