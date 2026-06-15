Major Tragedy Averted as School Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack in Manipal

Manipal: A potentially catastrophic accident was narrowly prevented on Monday after a school bus driver suffered a sudden heart attack while driving, causing the vehicle to crash into a road divider. Thanks to the driver’s quick response and timely intervention by bystanders, all students on board escaped without injury.

The incident involved a school bus belonging to Madhava Kripa School, Manipal, which was transporting students when the driver, identified as Suresh Sannakkibettu (54), reportedly experienced severe chest pain. According to reports, Suresh began feeling unwell while the bus was in motion, but still attempted to bring the vehicle to the side of the road to avoid danger.

However, due to the sudden medical emergency, he lost control of the bus, which then struck the road median. The impact caused alarm among passengers and nearby residents, but fortunately, the vehicle did not overturn or collide with other traffic.

Authorities and eyewitnesses said that the driver’s efforts to divert the bus likely prevented a much more serious accident. His presence of mind in the critical moments before losing control is credited with saving the lives of the children aboard.

Soon after the crash, local residents and school staff rushed to the scene. They quickly assisted in evacuating the students and ensured that no child suffered any injury. The driver was then immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

The incident has prompted concern over the health and fitness of commercial and school transport drivers, especially those responsible for carrying children. While the driver’s exact medical condition is being monitored, the event has underscored the importance of rapid response during emergencies and the need for regular health checkups for drivers.

What could have turned into a major tragedy ended without casualties, largely due to the driver’s attempt to stop the bus safely and the prompt action of people nearby. The incident has left parents and school authorities deeply relieved, even as they await further updates on the driver’s condition.