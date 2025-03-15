Jharkhand: Clashes erupt during Holi procession; shops, vehicles set ablaze

Giridih: Several people were injured, and multiple shops and vehicles were set on fire after a violent clash broke out between two groups during a Holi procession in Jharkhand’s Giridih district.

The incident, which escalated into stone-pelting and arson, took place on Friday in Ghodthamba.

The violence erupted when a section of locals objected to the Holi procession passing through their area, leading to a heated argument that quickly spiralled into chaos.

Both groups engaged in intense stone-pelting, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement.

As the situation worsened, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bimal Kumar, Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) Smita Kumari, Khorimahua SDPO Rajendra Prasad, along with personnel from multiple police stations, rushed to the scene in an attempt to restore order.

According to reports, the Holi procession was proceeding as per tradition when it reached Ghodthamba Chowk. Tensions flared as it moved towards the mosque street, triggering an argument that soon turned violent.

The police team deployed at the location tried to intervene, but the crowd grew uncontrollable. Within minutes, the situation spiralled further as miscreants resorted to arson.

Eyewitnesses reported that the confrontation lasted for about an hour before police reinforcements managed to disperse the rioters.

SP Bimal Kumar confirmed the incident, stating, “A clash between two communities took place in the Ghodthamba OP constituency during Holi celebrations. We are in the process of identifying those involved, and strict action will be taken. The situation is now under control, and no major injuries have been reported.”

He also acknowledged that several vehicles were torched but assured that the fires had been extinguished promptly.

DDC Smita Kumari emphasised that law and order had been restored, attributing the unrest to anti-social elements attempting to disrupt peace.

“During Holi celebrations, some miscreants tried to create disturbances, but swift police intervention has brought the situation under control,” she said.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the root cause of the clash and identify the perpetrators. Security has been heightened in the area to prevent any further escalation.