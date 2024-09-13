Jihadis and Religious Fanatics Running State Government – Hari Prakash Konemane

Udupi: BJP state spokesperson Hari Prakash Konemane said that Jihadis and religious fanatics are running the state government and that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is just a mask, but the actual power is in the hands of others.

Speaking at a press meet held at the District BJP office on September 13, Hari Prakash Kone criticized the government’s handling of the recent violence during the Ganesh procession in Mandya, where shops of Hindus’ were attacked and set on fire. He called the Home Minister’s statement, calling the incident an “accident” shameful and irresponsible.

Kone alleged that the police had failed to provide adequate security during the procession and that the government had allowed Jihadis to dictate the route of the procession.

Kone demanded proper compensation for the victims who lost their shops and severe punishment for the culprits. He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar of being mere masks, while the actual power was in the hands of Jihadis and religious fanatics.

Rahul Gandhi has said that they will abolish reservations in India while speaking abroad. The mentality of Nehru, Rahul Gandhi, and the Congress is now openly visible to everyone. They are repeatedly humiliating the country on domestic and foreign platforms and acting against the spirit of the Constitution. Those who boast of being the protectors of the Constitution are constantly engaged in tarnishing the country’s image, which is a worrying matter.

Rahul Gandhi’s statement that reservations will be stopped in India at an appropriate time means that they will abolish reservations when they come to power. Congress leaders are trying to patch up Rahul Gandhi’s statement. Awareness programs will be held at the district level regarding Rahul Gandhi’s statement.

For the first time in Jammu and Kashmir, independent elections are being held, and for the first time after the removal of Article 370, elections are being held in a free and fair atmosphere. Former Home Minister Shinde has himself said about the situation in Kashmir earlier. The Congress has joined hands with separatists and said that they will bring back Article 370, then what is Congress’s contribution to the country’s integrity? This question needs to be asked.

BJP Udupi District President Kishore Kumar Kundapur, State Media Committee Member Ratan Ramesh Poojari, District Chief Secretary Reshma Uday Shetty, Dakshina Kannada District Co-Incharge Rajesh Kaveri, Udupi District Spokespersons Geethanjali M. Suvarna, Satish Shetty Mutlupady, Vijayakumar Udyavara, District Media Chief Srinidhi Hegde, Girish M. Anchan, and District Office Secretary Shivakumar Ambalapady were present



