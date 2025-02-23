J&K: Driver killed as pilgrim bus plunges into gorge

Jammu: J&K Police on Saturday said that the driver of a bus carrying pilgrims was killed after a bus plunged into a deep gorge at Manda Naka in Jammu district.

The police said a passenger bus having Registration No. UK 07 PA-5640 of MS Ram Dayal Travels carrying pilgrims on the way from Katra towards Delhi, suffered a fatal accident and fell into a gorge at of depth of 25 to 30 feet near Manda Naka, Panthirthi Jammu.

The police spokesman further stated that all 17 passengers (most of them with no or minor injuries) were shifted to GMC Jammu for medical aid and they are stable.

“Efforts are on to retrieve the body of the driver also,” police said.

He said that Jammu police, traffic, SDRF, fire and emergency services are on the job.

Meanwhile, L-G Manoj Sinha also expressed grief over the loss of life.

“The road accident at Manda in Jammu is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of the driver who lost his life. I hope that the injured recover at the earliest. I have directed the senior officials to extend all possible help to the injured pilgrims,” the L-G said.