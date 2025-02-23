Two juveniles nabbed for cyber fraud in Rajasthan’s Alwar

Jaipur: In a crackdown on cyber fraud, the Malakheda police station in Rajasthan’s Alwar district conducted a raid in Dhola Palas village and apprehended two juveniles involved in online scams.

Authorities seized three mobile phones used in the fraudulent activities. SP Sanjeev Nain stated that a dedicated task force, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Tejpal Singh and DSP Traffic Mukesh Chaudhary, has been formed to tackle cyber crimes such as online fraud, sextortion, and scams on platforms like OLX.

As part of this initiative, SHO Hitesh Sharma and his team, using intelligence and technical resources, successfully traced and arrested the two juveniles engaged in cyber fraud. A case has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.

The juveniles used a deceptive tactic involving fake tax messages. They would send SMS alerts to random individuals, mimicking official bank notifications about funds being credited. Victims were then tricked into returning the money, believing it had been mistakenly deposited into their accounts.

The operation was carried out by SHO Hitesh Sharma, ASI Umardin, Head Constable Sugan Singh, and Constables Suresh Chand and Rinku Ram.

Rajasthan Police earlier in January this year had launched Operation Cyber Shield to tackle cybercrime, focusing on resolving complaints, identifying hotspots, blocking suspicious SIMs, and raising public awareness.

The campaign, spearheaded under the direction of Director General of Police (DGP) Utkal Ranjan Sahu, aimed to crack down on cyber criminals, resolve pending cyber cases, and create public awareness about cyber security.

Looking at the increasing number of cyber crimes, the police continue to take fresh initiatives to check cyber crimes and this Alwar operation was a part of the same initiative, said officials.