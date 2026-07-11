‘J&K integral part of India’: Indian diplomat praised after objecting to incorrect map at Dhaka seminar

New Delhi: A video showing an Indian diplomat objecting to the depiction of an incorrect map of India during a seminar in Bangladesh has gone viral on social media, with many users on Saturday praising her for immediately flagging the issue and firmly reiterating New Delhi’s longstanding position that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India.

The incident took place during a seminar titled ‘Rebuilding Trust, Renewing Regional Integration: Pathways for Revitalising SAARC’ at the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) in Dhaka on Friday.

The objection came after former Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Ahmed Tariq Karim displayed a map that depicted Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan during his presentation.

Pooja Kumari Jha, Second Secretary at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, immediately intervened.

“Sir, this is an incorrect map. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India,” Jha said.

Responding to the objection, Karim said the map had been used “for representational purposes only” and “doesn’t project actual boundaries.”

Jha acknowledged the clarification but reiterated India’s position.

“I understand, sir, but Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, and it is misrepresented here. So I wanted to point it out,” she said.

Karim then asked whether Jha was from India, following which she identified herself as an officer from the Indian High Commission.

“Point noted,” Karim replied before resuming his presentation.

According to the Indian side, the objection was raised to reiterate India’s position that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of the country and to object to the incorrect depiction of India’s territorial boundaries.

Shortly after Jha’s intervention, Karim acknowledged the objection, saying it had been noted.

The exchange has since drawn widespread attention online, with many social media users commending the Indian diplomat for her prompt intervention and for publicly correcting the map during the seminar.

The event was attended by Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, she underlined the need for stronger regional cooperation in South Asia and called for bridging the gap between the region’s potential and performance.

“The organisation needs stronger implementation capacity, greater financial strength, more effective specialised mechanisms and a practical culture of follow-up,” Obaed said while outlining measures to revitalise the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

She also said Bangladesh was considering confidence-building initiatives in consultation with SAARC member states, including engagement with SAARC envoys in Dhaka and discussions with the SAARC Secretariat in Kathmandu on convening a meeting of senior officials and exploring the possibility of a special session of the Council of Ministers.