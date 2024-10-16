JMM wants to form govt by distributing ‘Rewari’: Former J’khand CM

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government, accusing it of attempting to remain in power by distributing “Rewari” (freebies) instead of focusing on development work in the state.

Koda, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also alleged that Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s party is providing shelter to infiltrators, further jeopardising the state’s safety. He expressed confidence that the BJP would win the upcoming Assembly elections and form the government in Jharkhand.

“There is definitely a wave of BJP in this festival of democracy. This time there is a wave of change, and there will be change. The public wants change this time,” Koda told IANS.

“Jharkhand is not safe in the hands of the Hemant Soren government; there is no development or progress. JMM just wants to come to power by distributing ‘Rewaris’ (freebies). However, the BJP aims to instil self-confidence and self-reliance in the public. This is the difference between Hemant Soren’s regional party and the national party, the BJP,” he added.

When asked about the BJP’s prospects in the Kolhan region, Koda acknowledged the party’s previous shortcomings but noted a shift in public sentiment.

“The BJP did not succeed in Kolhan last time, but now we are receiving tremendous support. The people of Kolhan, like the rest of Jharkhand, are demanding change,” he said.

Koda also highlighted the impact of former Chief Minister Champai Soren’s entry into the BJP, suggesting that it has further fueled the desire for change among the public.

He further accused the JMM government of pushing the state backwards, criticising Hemant Soren for lacking a clear development roadmap.

“Hemant Soren has no clear vision. Due to his lack of leadership, Jharkhand has fallen far behind. He is only focused on staying in power by distributing ‘Rewari.’ This is not a good situation for the state,” Koda said.

Reflecting on the JMM’s governance over the past five years, Koda said the public is disillusioned with the party’s failure to deliver on its promises.

“The party never fulfils the promises made in the manifesto. The public has understood this now, and the BJP will benefit from this sentiment,” he noted.

Koda emphasised that this election will be fought on the issues of development and safety, not on false promises.

“The public is looking for real progress, and the BJP is committed to delivering that,” he added.

On the issue of infiltration, Koda said the situation has worsened under the JMM government.

“Bangladeshi infiltrators are entering the state and changing its demography. They enjoy privileges while taxpayers who are born here suffer. JMM is giving shelter to these people,” he claimed.

He concluded by stating that the lack of safety in the state cannot be addressed by the regional party, and the public is seeking transformation, which, he said, “will come through a BJP victory.”

–IANS

