Jofra Archer has got that extra pace and fear factor to bring to opposition, says Sam Curran

Leeds: Left-arm seam-bowling all-rounder Sam Curran said Jofra Archer’s return to the England squad ahead of the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan enables the side to use his extra pace and fear factor in outclassing the opposition teams. Archer has been out of international cricket since March 2023 after suffering the recurrence of a long-standing right elbow injury while playing for Mumbai Indians in the 2023 IPL. Before that, Archer dealt with elbow and back injuries for nearly two years.

After recently returning to action for Sussex, Archer is now poised to play England’s first of four T20Is against Pakistan at Headingley on Wednesday.

“It’s incredibly exciting. I’m sure any England fans or players will be buzzed to have him back. He’s such an addition that no side can turn down. He’s got that extra pace and that fear factor he can bring to the opposition as well.”

“It’s hugely exciting, we all hope his injuries are behind him, and it will be hugely special going to play in Barbados (during the T20 World Cup) and stuff like that. I think he’s excited, and hopefully he’ll start well.”

“Jof’s had a really tough couple of years, so we’re all hoping he can bring his A-game back which we know he’s got, and everyone is just incredibly excited to have a player of his quality back,” said Curran to reporters.

Curran, the Player of the Tournament in England’s 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup triumph in Australia and took 3-12 in the final against Pakistan at MCG, is one of eight England squad members who returned early from IPL 2024 to play in the side’s last bilateral series before flying to the Caribbean for their title defence.

“It’s probably my proudest career highlight. Everyone asks about that day and it’s kind of like a blur. You find you’re in your bubble and you’re doing your best for the team, and that was an incredible day against Pakistan in Melbourne.”

“The messaging from (captain) Jos (Buttler) and the coaching staff was they wanted to get the group back together and we probably didn’t have that last time. We’ve been apart for a while, so these games are going to be really crucial. We want to be playing as a team and get used to our roles.”

“There’s a lot of buzz around the group, it seems like we’re back to our energy and it seems like the boys are really fizzed about this trophy hopefully coming back. It felt like we played them a lot during the lead into that World Cup and we’re doing it again now. Hopefully, it’s a similar type of way it goes, but it makes for a hugely exciting period,” he concluded.