John Chandran’s Gandhi Caricature Chosen for Prestigious International Exhibition

Bengaluru: A caricature of Mahatma Gandhi, crafted by the distinguished Karnataka-based cartoonist Shri John Chandran, has been selected for inclusion in the highly anticipated “Gandhi Memorial International Caricature Exhibition.” This significant artistic event is a collaborative undertaking of the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi Karnataka, the Indian Institute of Cartoonists Bengaluru, and the Egypt Cartoon Platform.

The international exhibition promises a rich display of artistic talent, showcasing over 100 carefully chosen artworks created by cartoonists from 31 countries. The exhibition will feature works from world-renowned cartoonists, including luminaries such as Sir David Low, R. K. Laxman, Shankar, and Ranga, providing a unique opportunity to appreciate the diverse interpretations of Gandhian ideals through the art of caricature. The inauguration of the exhibition is scheduled for October 4th and will take place at the Indian Institute of Cartoonists, located on M.G. Road in Bengaluru.

Shri John Chandran, in addition to his artistic pursuits, serves as an art teacher at St. Aloysius High School, nurturing the creative talents of the next generation. Throughout his career, he has garnered considerable recognition for his contributions to the field of cartooning, including the “Outstanding Person Award,” the Suvarna Sadhaka Award, the District Best Teacher Award, and the esteemed “District Rajyotsava Award.” Chandran is also a published author, having penned two books dedicated to the art of cartoons. He is particularly recognized for his popular cartoon series “Nimmi” and his work on the Tenali Rama comics for the Taranga weekly magazine, demonstrating his versatility and widespread appeal. His selection for this international exhibition marks another significant milestone in his accomplished career.