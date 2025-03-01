Join the SKINATHON- A Walk for skin health

Mangalore: Karavali Dermatology Society, in association with IADVL Karnataka, in collaboration with Dept. Of Dermatology, FMMC, and IMA, Mangalore, proudly present a Walkathon in Support of SKINATHON – an initiative to raise awareness about skin health and the dangers of unqualified treatments and promote trust in certified dermatologists.

Date: March 2, 2025 Sunday

Time: 6:30 AM – 8:00 AM

Route: IMA Mangalore to Father Muller College Ground

Dress code: White T-shirt

Registration is Free but mandatory, Register using this link- https://forms.gle/ 2bQfWVLifWgnjbjL7

Let’s take a step towards a future free from skin quackery and work together to spread awareness about safe and effective skincare! We encourage all consultants, residents, and UG students to join and support this important cause.