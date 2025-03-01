Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) Honored with Prestigious Governance Now 11th PSU Awards

Mangalore: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has been distinguished with the Governance Now 11th PSU Award in the Category of HR Excellence, a recognition that highlights the company’s innovative initiatives in Human Resource Management as well as its commitment to Corporate Leadership and Governance. The award ceremony took place on February 28, 2023, at the Holiday Inn in Aerocity, New Delhi.

The event featured prominent personalities including Shri Satya Pal Singh, Former Minister of State for Human Resource Development and former Minister of State for Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation. Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, the Hon’ble Minister of State for the Ministry of Coal and Ministry of Mines, Government of India, and Shri Kailashnath Adhikari, Managing Director of Governance Now, also graced the occasion.

Representing MRPL at the prestigious event were Mr. Sandesh J Cutinho Prabhu, Chief General Manager (HR); Mr. Patrick Rajesh Minz, General Manager (HR); and Mr. Sandeep KV, Chief Manager (HR), who accepted the award on behalf of the organization.

The Governance Now 11th PSU Awards seek to honor exemplary Public Sector Organizations that stand out for their excellence across vital domains of corporate leadership and governance. The accolades recognize enterprises that have established benchmarks in various areas including Visionary Leadership and Management, Ethical Culture and Governance, Human Resource Policies and Workplace Environment, Employee Engagement and Values Alignment, Health and Well-being Programs, as well as Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives.

MRPL’s achievement in receiving the HR Excellence award underscores its ongoing commitment to fostering a progressive workplace culture and reinforcing its status as a leader in the public sector. As the organization continues to innovate in human resource practices, it sets a benchmark for peers in the industry, contributing to the overall growth and development of the public sector landscape.