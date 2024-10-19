Jordanian King, Italian PM discuss situation in Gaza, Lebanon

Amman: King Abdullah II of Jordan discussed with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ways to de-escalate the situation in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

In a meeting in Jordan’s port city of Aqaba on Friday, they stressed the need to intensify efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire, protect civilians, and end people’s suffering, reports Xinhua, quoting Jordan’s state-run Petra news agency.

The king emphasised the importance of enhancing the response to the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, ensuring that relief and medical aid reach their intended destinations, and continuing to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in delivering its services.

He warned of ongoing attacks by extremist settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank and violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, calling for a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

The two leaders also discussed the need for continued coordination to enhance the effectiveness of the response to the Syrian refugee crisis.

For her part, the Italian Prime Minister expressed her appreciation for Jordan’s humanitarian efforts in supporting the people of Gaza.