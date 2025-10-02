Jubilee Year Pastors’ Day: CRI Mangalore Honors Diocesan Clergy in Fellowship

Mangalore: In a gesture of reverence and fellowship, the Conference of Religious of India (CRI), Mangalore Unit, hosted a special day for the Diocesan Clergy of Mangalore to celebrate Pastors’ Day on Wednesday, October 2nd. The event, held at St. Joseph’s Seminary in Jeppu, was a highlight of the ongoing Jubilee Year, bringing together religious members and clergy in a spirit of communion.

The day commenced with a Solemn Eucharistic Celebration at St. Joseph Church, Jeppu. The Mass was presided over by the Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, and concelebrated by Retired Bishop Aloysius Paul D’Souza. A congregation of 55 priests and 65 religious women participated, setting a prayerful and grateful tone for the day’s festivities.

Following the spiritual gathering, the celebration moved to the Jubilee Hall, where CRI President Fr. Dominic Vas extended a warm welcome to all attendees. The atmosphere was further brightened by a vibrant welcome dance performed by the talented candidates of the Bethany congregation from Rosa Mystica, Gurpur.

The program included an engaging interactive quiz session led by Fr. Melwin Pinto, SJ, which kept the participants intellectually stimulated. A focused group discussion followed, providing a platform for meaningful dialogue and reflection among the clergy and religious. The winners of the quiz were later awarded prizes, adding a celebratory note to the session.

In his concluding remarks, CRI Secretary Fr. Anisio Mota delivered the vote of thanks, expressing profound gratitude to everyone who contributed to the event’s success. The day culminated in a fellowship meal, which allowed for informal interaction and strengthened the bonds within the diocesan family.

The event was marked by the significant presence of Superior Generals, Provincials, and Superiors. The active participation of Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha throughout the program was particularly noted, adding immense joy and meaning to the occasion. The CRI Executive Committee was lauded for its dedicated coordination and commitment, which resulted in a spiritually enriching and fraternal event for all.