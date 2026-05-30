June 3 is an auspicious day for Shivakumar’s swearing-in, says Vaastu expert who fixed date

Bengaluru: June 3, the date for swearing-in of Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar as the state’s chief minister, was finalised on Saturday after Vaastu expert Guruji Aaradhya personally fixed the auspicious day for the ceremony.

Speaking to reporters outside Shivakumar’s residence, Aaradhya said June 3, which falls on a Wednesday, had been identified as an auspicious day for the swearing-in ceremony.

“Shivakumar will take oath on June 3 at 5.15 p.m. The ceremony will be held during the auspicious Vruschika Lagna. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Lok Bhavan,” Aaradhya said.

He further claimed that he had personally fixed the auspicious time for the ceremony.

“I have fixed the muhurta and have been with Shivakumar since morning. Earlier, June 5 was being considered. However, an important person who was expected to attend would not be available on that day. Therefore, June 3 has been finalised,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar visited the Nagarabhavi branch of Ajjayya Math in Bengaluru and sought the blessings of Ajjayya Swamiji. Sources said that after meeting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Shivakumar visited the seer and discussed the proposed date for the swearing-in ceremony.

According to sources, Shivakumar’s close associates had contacted the Governor’s office to ascertain the Governor’s availability on June 3. Sources further claimed that Wednesday, June 3, has been tentatively fixed for the swearing-in ceremony, taking into consideration astrological factors associated with Shivakumar’s horoscope.

Adding to the political buzz, AICC General Secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and K.C. Venugopal arrived in Bengaluru ahead of the crucial CLP meeting, where the party is expected to elect its new legislature party leader.

Meanwhile, caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attended the final rites of former minister Venkataramanappa and refrained from commenting on the CLP meeting or the leadership transition.

Paying tributes to the veteran leader, Siddaramaiah described his death as a personal loss.

“Former minister Venkataramanappa had recently sought funds from me for the Beeradevara Temple. I never imagined he would pass away so soon. He served as a legislator four times and as a minister on two occasions. He had deep concern for the weaker sections of society and remained committed to the cause of social justice,” Siddaramaiah said.

“He had special affection for me and always stood with the AHINDA communities. As a minister and legislator, he consistently upheld the principles of social justice. Coming from a farming family, he also had great concern for the welfare of farmers,” he added.

Siddaramaiah said Venkataramanappa’s demise was a significant loss not only to him personally but also to the state.

“I thought he would live for another 10 years. He had sought a party ticket for his son and ensured his victory in the Assembly election. I hope his son will continue on the path shown by his father. I pray that his soul rests in peace,” he added.



