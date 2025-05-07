Junior Artist Drowns on Kantara-2 Set in Tragic Accident

Udupi: Production of Rishab Shetty’s highly anticipated sequel, Kantara-2, has been marred by tragedy. M.F. Kapil, a junior artist working on the film, drowned in the Kollur Souparnika River on Tuesday afternoon.

Kapil, originally from Kerala, reportedly entered the river for a swim following the lunch break. According to initial reports, he was subsequently caught in a strong current and swept away.

Local authorities, assisted by the fire department, initiated a search and rescue operation. Tragically, Kapil’s body was recovered from the river later in the evening.

The Kollur police station has registered a case pertaining to the incident and is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning.

The incident has cast a somber shadow over the Kantara-2 production. Further details regarding the potential impact on the filming schedule are yet to be released.



