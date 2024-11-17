Justice Abdul Nazeer Calls for Urgent Measures to Address 5 Crore Pending Cases in Indian Courts

Udupi: India – In a significant address during the 125th-anniversary celebration of the Udupi District Court and Advocates Association, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, former Supreme Court Judge and current Governor of Andhra Pradesh, underscored the urgent need for collaborative efforts between the government and judiciary to tackle the staggering backlog of over 5 crore pending cases across Indian courts. This backlog has far-reaching implications, affecting more than 25 crore families nationwide.

Justice Nazeer highlighted the gravity of the situation, noting that in Karnataka alone, there are over 3 lakh pending cases, which impact approximately 30 lakh families. He urged stakeholders to prioritize this pressing issue, emphasizing that it requires immediate and effective intervention.

The event commenced with an inaugural address by Supreme Court Judge Justice Aravind Kumar, who echoed Justice Nazeer’s concerns regarding the increasing number of unresolved cases. Justice Kumar proposed practical solutions, including the use of Lok Adalat, or people’s courts, for expediting the resolution of banking, land disputes, and motor vehicle cases outside the traditional judicial framework. He further advocated for the integration of technology to enhance case management and urged legal practitioners to minimize unnecessary adjournments that contribute to delays.

The celebration also featured the release of a commemorative souvenir by High Court Judge Justice E.S. Indireesh and the Udupi District Administrative Judge. The event recognized the contributions of lawyers from the Udupi district who have ascended to judicial positions and honored former presidents of the Advocates Association.

Prominent attendees included Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, High Court Judges Justice M.G. Uma, Justice Ramachandra D. Huddar, and Justice Venkatesh Naik, as well as State Advocate General Shashikiran S. Shetty and Udupi District Commissioner Dr. K. Vidya Kumari. The event also saw participation from Mahatma Gandhi University Chancellor Dr. H.S. Ballal and Udupi Bar Association President Mattar Rathnakar Hegde.

The anniversary celebrations were marked by a cultural procession, two workshops for advocates, and the release of the souvenir. Matar Rathnakar Hegde, president of the Centenary Celebration Committee, delivered remarks at the event, while Renold Praveen Kumar, president of the Bar Association, welcomed the guests. Senior advocate Mary Shreshta served as the program’s compere, and Rajesh A.R., secretary of the Advocates Association, proposed the vote of thanks.

As the judiciary grapples with an overwhelming case backlog, Justice Nazeer’s call to action serves as a timely reminder of the need for innovative solutions and collaborative efforts to ensure timely justice for all citizens.