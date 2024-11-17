No Plans to Cancel APL and BPL Ration Cards in Karnataka, Assures Minister K.H. Muniyappa

Kundapur: In a bid to quell rising concerns among the populace, Karnataka’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister, K.H. Muniyappa, has confirmed that there are no intentions to cancel Above Poverty Line (APL) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards. Addressing the media in Kundapur, he categorically described the ongoing rumors as “false information.”

Minister Muniyappa emphasized the state’s commitment to its beneficiaries, revealing that a substantial 1.26 crore BPL cards are currently being issued across Karnataka. He detailed that a review of income taxpayers and ineligible vehicle owners will take place, during which certain individuals may be transitioned from BPL to APL status. Importantly, he reassured the public that this transition would not result in the cancellation of APL cards for those eligible, thereby ensuring that valid BPL cardholders will not experience any disruptions in their benefits.

Highlighting the unique situation in Karnataka, Muniyappa noted that approximately 75-80% of BPL cards in the state contrasts sharply with figures from other South Indian states, where such cards constitute only around 50% of the population in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. This disparity has prompted the initiation of a careful review process to maintain the integrity of the state’s welfare programs.

Addressing concerns related to technological issues, the Minister confirmed that previous server complications have been thoroughly resolved. He stated there are no current or anticipated server problems, assuring that applicants facing medical emergencies will receive their ration cards within a week.

The Minister’s statements aim to reinforce the government’s dedication to supporting the vulnerable sections of society and dispel any apprehensions about the continuation of essential welfare programs in Karnataka.