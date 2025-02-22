Jyotiraditya Scindia meets abducted Gwalior boy rescued from Morena

Gwalior: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday visited a six-year-old boy who was kidnapped in broad daylight from Gwalior and rescued by police from Morena.

The Union Minister met the boy, Shivaay Gupta, and his parents at their home in Gwalior and assured them that the persons involved in the incident would be punished.

He applauded Madhya Pradesh police for prompt action and reuniting the boy with his parents within 24 hours.

“During the meeting with parents, I tried to console the family, saying that their child has faced a terrible time,” Union Minister Scindia said in a statement on Saturday.

Later, he also shared on his social media account, saying, “I was in constant touch with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and police administration to ensure Shivaay’s safe return to his parents. My heartfelt gratitude to them (MP police) for prompt action.”

Shivaay was rescued by Gwalior police late at night on February 14 and the next day, both kidnappers were arrested from Kutwar road in Morena on February 15.

Broad daylight kidnapping of Shivaay was a shocking moment for the entire state and the rescue operation was carried out under the supervision of Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana.

When Shivay was found at an abandoned place in Morena, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav shared the information on his social media account.

Shivay was kidnapped in the Muran area of ​​Gwalior on February 13 when his mother was going to drop the child off at school.

Suddenly, two miscreants arrived on motorcycles and threw chilli powder in her eyes. They then picked up the child forcibly, made him sit on one of the bikes, and sped away. This entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera.