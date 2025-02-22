11-month old dies, two injured in road accident in MP’s Maihar

Bhopal: In a tragic and heart-wrenching road accident in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, an eleven-year-old child died and two women were seriously injured, officials said.

The incident occurred near the Kherwasani toll plaza on Saturday morning.

The passengers, who were traveling in a car, were en route to take a holy dip in the Ganges during the ongoing Kumbh Mela. This is the third road accident involving Kumbh pilgrims in Maihar within a week.

According to police sources, there were five passengers in the car, all hailing from Hyderabad. The injured women have been identified as Renuka Rani and Anjali, both of whom sustained severe injuries to their upper and lower limbs and waist area.

Sadly, the child was pronounced dead upon arrival at Maihar Civil Hospital. The car, reportedly speeding, lost control and overturned after landing in a shallow pit near the road.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

According to police sources, the sudden influx of Kumbh pilgrims has created traffic jams at Khesarwani toll plaza making it difficult for police to manage.

In addition to this accident, two other tragic incidents occurred recently in Maihar and Katni. A sports utility vehicle collided with the rear end of a bus around 3 a.m. on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of three occupants and critically injuring two others.

The previous day, multiple road accidents on National Highway No 30 claimed the lives of several Kumbh pilgrims. In response to the series of accidents, the state police have diverted heavy traffic, such as trucks and buses, through alternative routes to prevent further casualties.

Despite these measures, accidents continue to occur.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has also urged Kumbh pilgrims and drivers to remain vigilant and avoid panic, hoping to prevent further tragedies on the road.