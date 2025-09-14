Jyotiraditya Scindia urges male family members of women in local, panchayat bodies not to interfere in official works

Gwalior: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said that women representing local urban and Panchayat bodies should be given free hand to handle the posts for which they have been elected.

Scindia said the women are well capable to handle the departments, and there should be no interference from men (husbands).

He asserted that when women can run their own families, they can handle the post for which have been elected.

The Union Minister made this statement after inaugurating a post office/passport service in Morena district on Saturday.

While addressing a packed gathering of local citizen, Scindia also appealed men whose wives are elected in local urban and Panchayat bodies, they won’t interfere in official works.

“The women elected in Gram panchayats, Zila Panchayat or Zila Parishads in the entire Gwalior-Chambal region would be given free hand to take decisions related with their posts. All men here let’s take this pledge here today that they won’t interfere,” Scindia appealed.

Meanwhile, he also appealed MLAs, and other public representatives present on dais to come forward to support the women of their respective areas.

He urged male representatives to ensure that required deposit amount for every bank account to be opened under the Sukanya Yojana, will be paid by them.

“I have taken a pledge that every I will pay the required deposit amount for opening bank account under the Sukanya Yojana. I would also appeal all male representatives to do the same,” Scindia, who is Lok Sabha MP from Guna, said.

Highlighting the India’s overall growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Scindia stated that country has become the fourth largest economy in the past 11 years.

“Days are not far away when India would become world’s 3rd largest economy, but it can happen when men and women are given equal opportunities. Our Prime Minister has set a vision for women empowerment, and we all need to work to fulfill his vision,” he added.

While addressing gathering, the Minister also highlighted several women centric flagships introduced by the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, specially ‘Ladli Laxmi Yojana’ and ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ – both launched by ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

During his address, Scindia also praised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for his relentless efforts being made to make Madhya Pradesh a developed state.

He said the state has witnessed tremendous growth under the BJP government in the past few years. “Madhya Pradesh is the first state were schemes like Ladli Laxmi and Ladli Behna Yojana were introduced under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s regime,” Scindia said.