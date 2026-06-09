Kalaangann Successfully Hosts 294th Monthly Theatre: A Confluence of Comedy and Melody

Mangaluru: Kalaangann, the premier cultural hub, today successfully hosted the 294th installment of Mandd Sobhann’s acclaimed Monthly Theatre series. The event, a vibrant showcase of artistic talent, captivated a full house with an evening of uproarious comedy and enthralling musical performances.

The program commenced with a formal inauguration led by Mr. Loy Noronha, the esteemed Proprietor of Symphony Music Store, who officially opened the proceedings by ringing the ceremonial bell. He was joined on stage by prominent figures, including Mandd Sobhann, President Mr. Louis Pinto, and Secretary Mr. Ronald Crasta, underscoring the significance of the occasion within the local cultural landscape.

Following the inaugural ceremony, the spotlight turned to the much-anticipated theatrical presentation. The renowned ‘Comedy Company’ troupe delivered a stellar performance of ‘Uprantch Kolchem’, a hilarious comedy play penned and directed by the talented Mr. Nellu Permannur. The ensemble cast, featuring the remarkable talents of Asunta, Sandeep, Lancy, Deepak, Maria, Jasmine, Royston, and Romario, brought the script to life with their impeccable comedic timing and engaging stage presence, eliciting peals of laughter from the appreciative audience. The theatrical experience was further enhanced by the masterful musical accompaniment provided by Mr. Raveen Martis and the expertly managed lighting by Mr. Earl, both of whom contributed significantly to the production’s overall success.

The evening transitioned seamlessly from comedic drama to an energetic musical session, titled Khushal Sobhaņn. This segment featured the ‘Maza Mogi’ team, led by the dynamic Mr. Alron Rodrigues, who presented a captivating selection of party songs. The vocal performances were truly exceptional, with prominent singers Ms. Joyce Ozario, Ms. Raina Sequeira, Mr. Stephen Cutinha, Ms. Shilpa Cutinha, Mr. Sunil Monteiro, Mr. Rony Arun, Ms. Verlyn Goveas, and Ms. Verna D’Souza lending their melodious voices to the repertoire.

Their powerful and harmonious renditions were expertly supported by the instrumental talents of Mr. Kreethan D’Souza, Mr. Reinald Lobo, and Mr. Aston D’Souza, who provided a rich and engaging musical backdrop.

The entire program was skillfully compered by Mr. Vitori Karkal and Ms. Srujana Viva Mathias, whose unique “Akashvani style” of presentation added a distinctive and engaging element to the evening’s proceedings, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable flow for all attendees.

Mandd Sobhann’s 294th Monthly Theatre series event at Kalaangann stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of live performance and the vibrant cultural scene in Mangaluru. The successful amalgamation of comedic brilliance and musical artistry reaffirms Kalaangann’s pivotal role in fostering and celebrating local talent.