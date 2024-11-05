Kalakar Puraskar 2024 Awarded to Esteemed Musician Ralph Roshan Crasta

Mangaluru: The 20th edition of the prestigious Kalakar Puraskar was celebrated with grandeur on Saturday, jointly presented by the Carvalho Family and Mandd Sobhann. The event, held at Kalangann, brought together distinguished guests and local luminaries to honor artistic accomplishments within the Konkani community.

The ceremony commenced with an insightful introductory address by Rev. Dr. Pratap Naik, representing the Carvalho Family, who elaborated on the award’s origins and its significance in recognizing artistic talent. This year, musician Ralph Roshan Crasta was honored with the award, which consists of a shawl, a garland, traditional Konkani urmal headwear, fruits, a citation, a memento, and a cheque for ₹50,000/-.

Prominent Konkani leader and banker John D’Silva presented the award, accompanied on stage by Mandd Sobhann Gurkar Eric Ozario, and Secretary Keron Madtha. Members of the Carvalho family, including Florine Lobo, Felix Lobo, and Renita Lobo, graced the event alongside Roshan’s immediate family, including his wife Reshma, son Yohan, parents Stany-Rozy Crasta, and mother-in-law Leena Sequeira.

In his address, John D’Silva commended Mandd Sobhann for its relentless efforts to promote Konkani culture, while extending heartfelt congratulations to Roshen for his remarkable contributions to music.

During his acceptance speech, Roshan reflected on the myriad challenges he faced throughout his musical journey and expressed deep gratitude to his supporters. His poignant remarks resonated with the audience, reaffirming the interconnectedness of artistic expression and community support.

The ceremony also recognized Prithuma Monteiro Vamanjoor, who received the inaugural ‘Eric Ozario Amrutotsav Research Grant’ valued at ₹1,00,000/-. Prithuma’s research topic, “Konkani Christian Folklore: A Retrospect,” highlights the rich cultural tapestry of the Konkani community. She holds a Master’s Degree in Media and Communication.

The event drew to a close with a bouquet presentation to Pio Agnello Fernandes, the leader set to conduct the Concert at the upcoming 275th Monthly Theatre. However, it was noted that the performance would be postponed due to heavy rainfall, an unfortunate but necessary decision.

The ceremony was expertly compered by Vitori Karkal, adding a touch of elegance to a night dedicated to celebrating Konkani artistry and heritage.



