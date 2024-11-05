Muslim Bandhavya Vedike Condemns Attempts to Disrupt Harmony in Waqf Matters

Udupi: The Karnataka Muslim Unity Forum has voiced strong condemnation against what it describes as attempts to destabilize communal harmony surrounding Waqf issues. Speaking at a press conference held at the Udupi Jamia Mosque, spokesperson Mushthaq Hennebail underscored concerns regarding a “peculiar ideology” that is allegedly being propagated to create discord between Hindu and Muslim communities while undermining national unity.

Hennebail called for stringent legal action against the “unnecessary analysis and distorted mindset” targeting the Muslim community in relation to Waqf issues. He expressed that recent discussions and proposed amendments to the Waqf Amendment Act by the Central Government appear politically motivated, leading to widespread confusion across the country. He urged the government to abandon any divisive tactics and adhere to principles of governance that promote social harmony.

In his remarks, Hennebail highlighted the significant extent of Waqf property in India, stating that officially recorded Waqf land exceeds 9 lakh acres. He asserted that contrary to popular belief, the majority of land usurpation has involved Muslims rather than Hindus. He emphasized the community’s accountability regarding the misuse and poor management of Waqf assets, clarifying that no Waqf property has been illegally registered and that any unauthorized transfer of ownership is a violation of Islamic law.

Additionally, Hennebail pointed out that the previous Karnataka government issued notices related to Waqf matters at a significantly higher frequency than the current administration, with such notices having been a long-standing practice dating back decades. He noted that the expedited issuance of these notices follows a Supreme Court order from 1998.

Former chairman and current legal representative of the forum, Anis Pasha, joined Hennebail in stressing the importance of understanding the broader context surrounding Waqf properties and the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act of 1995. Pasha emphasized that the Waqf Tribunal, operating under the Constitution, consists of judges from diverse communities, which is a safeguard for equitable management.

Pasha expressed concern over potential amendments to the Waqf Act, fearing that they could diminish the willingness of Muslims to donate land for religious and charitable purposes. He highlighted the anxiety within the community regarding the possible misallocation of their donated lands, which were intended for Islamic use.

Both speakers reiterated that new measures suggested by the Central Government, aiming to enhance transparency and accountability, could, if not properly implemented, infringe upon the autonomy and religious freedom of the Muslim community.

The press conference concluded with the presence of several other prominent figures from the community, including Sohail Ahmed Maroor, Dr. Hakeem Tirthahalli, Ibrahim Saheb Kot, Riaz Ahmed, Nazir Beluvai, Mubarak Gulwadi, Jameer Ahmed Rashadi, Muzaffar Hussain, Ziaullah Khan, and Maulana Abdul Hafeez Karkala, all of whom expressed solidarity with the forum’s position and concerns surrounding the proposed Waqf amendments.



