Kaleshwaram project: Ghose Commission report tabled in Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: Telangana government tabled the report of P.C. Ghose Commission, which probed the alleged irregularities in the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, in the state Assembly on Sunday.

The entire report in the form of pen drives was given to the members.

Headed by a former judge of the Supreme Court, Pinaki Chandra Ghose, the one-man commission submitted its report to the Telangana government on July 31.

A short discussion on the report of the Ghose Commission is scheduled later in the day.

The Commission was constituted on March 14, 2024, to probe the alleged irregularities in planning, design, construction, quality control, operation and maintenance of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Barrages of the Kaleshwaram project constructed during the term of the previous BRS government.

According to the summary prepared by a panel of officials after a study of the report, the Commission held then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) directly and vicariously accountable for irregularities in planning, execution, completion, operation and maintenance of the Kaleshwaram project.

The report had also indicted Eatala Rajender and T. Harish Rao, who were finance and irrigation ministers respectively.

KCR and Harish Rao had approached the Telangana High Court seeking directions to quash and set aside the report.

The petitioners contended that the very constitution of the Commission should be declared arbitrary and illegal, as it was made against the provisions of the Commission of Inquiry Act.

On August 22, the High Court refused to pass any interim orders as the state government made it clear that no action would be taken against the petitioners before tabling and discussing the Commission’s report on the floor of the Assembly.

The High Court adjourned the hearing for five weeks after directing the Chief Secretary and the Irrigation and Command Area Development Secretary to file detailed counter-affidavits in response to points raised by the petitioners within four weeks. The petitioners were given one week thereafter to file their reply, if any.