Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat Receives High Court Reprieve in Inflammatory Speech Case

Mangalore: The High Court has granted interim relief to RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, who is facing charges related to allegedly inflammatory statements made at a recent event. Justice Krishnakumar, presiding over a single-judge bench, issued an order stipulating that no coercive measures be taken against Bhat. The hearing has been adjourned until June 10.

The case stems from a condolence meeting held on May 12 at the Marriage Palace Hall in Kavaldapaduru village, Bantwal, in remembrance of Suhas Shetty. Following the event, allegations arose that Bhat’s statements were provocative, detrimental to societal harmony, and incited discord among communities. Based on these claims, an FIR was filed against Bhat at the Bantwal Rural Police Station in the Dakshina Kannada district under Section 353(2).

Bhat subsequently petitioned the High Court seeking to quash the case against him. Arun Shan represented Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat as his counsel. The court’s decision provides temporary respite for Bhat while the legal proceedings continue.