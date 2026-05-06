Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth express shock, grief over producer R B Choudary’s demise!

Chennai: Actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan and Superstar Rajinikanth expressed shock and grief over the demise of veteran Tamil film producer R B Choudary, who passed away in a tragic car accident in Udaipur in Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Taking to his X timeline, Kamal Haasan penned a heartfelt note in Tamil to express his condolences to the family members of producer Choudary, who is known for having introduced several new directors to the Tamil film industry.

Calling R B Choudary as the pinnacle among producers, Kamal Haasan said the veteran producer’s demise in a road accident had brought shock and sorrow.

Pointing out that the veteran producer was a courageous innovator who never hesitated to carry out new experiments in cinema, Kamal Haasan recalled that he had been the one to introduce many individuals to the industry and had often been a turning point in the careers of several others.

He said R B Choudary had been a sanctuary for young artistes eager to succeed and that his departure had brought unbearable grief.

Kamal Haasan conveyed his heartfelt condolences to all the family members of the late producer, including his two sons — actors Jiiva and Ramesh.

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth too has expressed his condolences to the family members of the late producer. In his condolence message, which he shared on his X timeline, Rajinikanth said, “My dear friend R B Choudary was an outstanding producer and a wonderful person. He kept the film industry alive by giving opportunities to several young directors.”

The superstar further said, “The news of his sudden demise has brought me shock and sorrow. My deepest condolences go to his family members. May his soul rest in peace. ”

For the unaware, eminent producer R B Choudary, who has produced 99 films so far, passed away in a car crash in Udaipur on Tuesday. His mortal remains have now been brought to his residence in Chennai for fans, friends and members of the film fraternity to pay homage.