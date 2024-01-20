Kangana praises Ram Lalla sculptor Arun Yogiraj: ‘Kitna pressure hoga’



Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has heaped praise at Ram Lalla sculptor Arun Yogiraj for bringing the idol alive with the beautiful facial features and said that he must have been in a lot of pressure.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories, where she said that the idol looked much like what she had imagined God’s face to be. The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the Garbha Griha of the Ram Temple on Thursday with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which will take place on January 22.

Sharing a picture of the Ram Lalla idol, Kangana wrote: “I always thought Lord Rama looked like this as a young boy and my imaginations today came alive with this murti… @arun_yogiral aap dhanya hain.”

She added: “Kaisi sundar aur mann ko moh lene wall ye pratima hai, kitna pressure hoga @arun_yogirai ji pe and aur swayam parmeshvar ko hi patthar mein tham lena kya kahein yeh bhi Ram ki he kripa hai… @arun_yogiraj ji Shri Ram ne aapko swayam darshan diye hain, aap dhanya hain.”

The ‘Tejas’ actress will be seen attending the Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh along with many other Bollywood personalities.

On the acting front, she will next be seen in ‘Emergency’, where she will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.