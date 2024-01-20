Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon spotted on sets of ‘Bigg Boss 17’



Mumbai: Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were spotted on the sets of reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, as they appeared on the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode.

The special guests will be seen promoting their upcoming film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’.

In the video, Shahid can be seen donning a white full sleeves T-shirt, with polo neck, and matching trousers. He is sporting a short hairstyle and beard look and completed the outfit with black sunglasses.

While, Kriti looked gorgeous in a sleeveless white frill dress. She accessorised the look with golden bangles in one hand, and completed the outfit with white stilettos.

The actress opted for a minimal makeup look, with her hair tied in a low bun.

The show currently has contestants — Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, and Arun Mashettey.

Meanwhile, the movie ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ is slated to release on February 9.