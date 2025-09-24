Kannada author SL Bhyrappa passes away; PM Modi says lost ‘towering stalwart’

Bengaluru: Senior Kannada litterateur and Padma Bhushan awardee S. L. Bhyrappa passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru.

The 94-year-old Bhyrappa was admitted to Rashtrotthana Hospital in RR Nagar for age-related ailments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over his demise, stating that the nation has lost a towering stalwart.

Prime Minister Modi stated, “In the passing of Shri S.L. Bhyrappa Ji, we have lost a towering stalwart who stirred our conscience and delved deep into the soul of India. A fearless and timeless thinker, he profoundly enriched Kannada literature with his thought-provoking works. His writings inspired generations to reflect, question and engage more deeply with society.”

“His unwavering passion for our history and culture will continue to inspire minds for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” PM Modi stated.

Rastrotthana Hospital and Research Centre confirmed the news.

Medical Administrator Shyla H.N. stated, “The legendary Indian novelist, philosopher, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushana and Sarswathi Samman awardee S.L. Bhyrappa suffered cardiac arrest today and reached the lotus feet of the almighty.”

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy stated, “The news of the demise of distinguished novelist and Padma Bhushan awardee S. L. Bhyrappa, who through his novels ‘Parva’ and ‘Uttarakanda’ changed the very way the Mahabharata and Ramayana are seen and read, has come as a deep shock.”

“I have closely read Shri Bhyrappa’s novels. I have been captivated by his narrative style and his talent for creating characters. He was an authentic Indian novelist, born on Kannada soil and writing in Kannada. Moreover, it is my pride that this ‘immortal genius’ was born in Hassan district,” he stated.

“His (Bhyrappa’s) demise has caused me profound personal grief. I pray that his soul attains eternal peace and that God grants strength to his family members and admirers to bear this loss. Om Shanti,” Kumaraswamy stated.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated, “The news of the passing of S. L. Bhyrappa, a great soul of our land who dedicated himself to matters of national interest while bringing global recognition to Kannada literature, recipient of the Saraswati Samman and Padma awards, has come as a shock.”

Through his literary works, he created novels that attracted common readers, earning countless admirers. His works, translated into several languages, reached literature enthusiasts worldwide.

Bhyrappa, the pride of Karnataka, spread the beauty and culture of this land to the world and became a symbol of honour for Kannadigas, he stated.

Through his research-based novels, he highlighted social change and upheld the richness and continuity of Indian culture. In the literary world, Bhyrappa stood as a personality and talent who could be matched only by himself. While national thought was his priority, his deep commitment lay in the cause of Karnataka’s land, language, and people, Vijayendra stated.

“With the demise of Bhyrappa, one of the most creative novelists of Kannada literature, the Kannada literary world has become poorer. May God grant strength to his bereaved family and the millions of admirers of Kannada literature who mourn his loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti,” he stated.