Kannada organisation President, 29 activists granted bail in vandalism case



Bengaluru: The Fifth Additional Sessions Court in Devanahalli of Bengaluru on Saturday granted bail to Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President T.A. Narayana Gowda and 29 Kannada activists in connection with vandalism during protests seeking prominence of Kannada in Bengaluru.

Gowda including 53 other persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence and vandalism during a protest which saw removing of English signboards from commercial outlets with a demand to give prominence to Kannada language in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand had said that 10 FIRs had been registered, and 53 people, including the president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike T.A. Narayana Gowda, were arrested 11 days ago.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had also criticised the Karnataka government over the arrest of Kannada activists.

Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he felt “pained” following the arrest of ‘Kannada Rakshana Vedike’ chief T.A. Narayana Gowda and others in connection with the vandalism and violence that took place on December 27.

“We will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands. This is about the honour and respect of the Karnataka state,” Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said in reaction to vandalism and destruction.

Gowda had given a call for “Maha Abhiyan” demanding 60 per cent prominence to Kannada language on signboards of all commercial buildings, malls and establishments.

He had also organised a massive rally. The procession turned violent with Kannada activists vandalising, destroying and blackening the English nameplates, signboards and advertisement posters.

The government had passed an order in this regard and given the deadline till February 28 to give prominence to Kannada language in signboards.

Gowda had congratulated the activists for destroying signboards and nameplates in English. He had given a warning that if English was not replaced by February 28, he would organise a much stronger protest.

After the arrest, Gowda told media that the Congress government, “Mr. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara, you have used us and committed injustice. I was not treated badly like this ever.”



