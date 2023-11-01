KANNADA RAJYOTSAVA Celebrated at St Aloysius ITI

Mangaluru: Karnataka Rajyotsava was celebrated on November 1st, 2023 at 3:30 p.m..The judges for the singing competition were Rony Crasta and Vincent Mendonca.

The Chief Guest for the programme was Rony Crasta – Lion Singing Stars Coordinator and singer. The President of the programme was Rev Fr John D’souza S J – Director. M Roshan Dsouza – Principal; Alwyn Menezes – Vice Principal,; Noel Lobo – Training Officer, Mrs Padmavathi – Convener of the programme; N Shashank – President, Student Council and Sushanth – Leo Club, President were present.

The prayer service was led by Electronic Mechanic first year students. The dignitaries were escorted to the dais. Miss Navyalaxmi, a 1st year Electronics Mechanic student welcomed the gathering. The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the dignitaries. The Chief guest addressed the gathering by saying, “You have sung well, the voice is given by God, we have to practise it, only then we can sing. The teachers you have got are like God, they will guide you in the right path and they have done a great job in bringing you up to this level. Remember and congratulate all the teachers. He wished the students good luck. He sang a song for the students.”

On the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava Group Singing competition was organised. 15 teams participated in the competition. The results of the Group Singing competition are : Ist Prize – MMV 1st year; IInd Prize – MRAC 2nd year. In his Presidential address Rev Fr. John Dsouza SJ said that, “ This year we are celebrating the 50th Kannada Rajyotsava. We have to think about our state. We must respect the Kannada language.”

The Vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Thrisha, student of Electronic Mechanic 1st year trade. Everyone who were present for the programme sang the Nadageethe “Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate”. The programme was compered by Mohammed Faveez, student of Electronic Mechanic 1st year trade.



