On Day-2 IT Sleuths Still Scrutinizing Documents at ABHARAN Jewellers in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Early morning on Tuesday, 31 October Income Tax officials conducted simultaneous raids on the showrooms of the famed Abharana Jewellers at Mangaluru, Udupi, Belthangady, Padubidri, Brahmavar and other places. At present, on Wednesday, 1 November at 7.30 pm the IT officials are still at the Abharan Jewellery showroom located near Shivabagh, Mangaluru and are reportedly scrutinizing documents, under police security.

AbharanJewellers having its head office in Udupi and Bengaluru was started around 15 years ago Abharan Jewellery brand is a well-known, trustworthy and respected brand in India. The company was founded in 1935 at Udupi in Karnataka, and since then it has expanded to multiple locations across India, including Mangaluru, Kundapura, Goa, Shivamogga, Chikmagalur and Uttara Kannada etc.

With 14 showrooms in Karnataka & 1 showroom in Goa under the skillful management of Subhas M. Kamath and Mahesh M. Kamath, Abharan also has separate silver showrooms in Udupi and Mangaluru.