Kannur: Woman Survives Miracle Fall from Moving Train

Kannur, Kerala: A chilling incident occurred at Kannur Railway Station in Kerala, highlighting the dangers of boarding moving trains. A young woman attempted to board a departing train but lost her balance and fell from the platform onto the tracks.

CCTV footage captured the heart-stopping moment, showing the woman buying food from a stall just as the train was leaving. She hastily handed the vendor her package and rushed to board the moving train, but slipped and fell.

Onlookers rushed to her aid, but fortunately, the train had already stopped, and she escaped with minor injuries.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks of boarding moving trains, despite repeated warnings from railway authorities.

Railway officials have urged passengers to prioritize their safety and avoid attempting to board trains while they are in motion.