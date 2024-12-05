Karaval Konkans Australia Revives Christmas Traditions with ‘Mai So Kuswar’ Workshop

Melbourne, Australia: On November 23, 2024, the spirit of Christmas came to life in Melbourne as Karaval Konkans Australia (KKA) hosted the “Mai So Kuswar” workshop. This unique event aimed to reconnect community members with cherished traditions, particularly the preparation of Kuswar, a quintessential part of the festive season that evokes fond memories of family gatherings back in India. The workshop provided an opportunity for both children and adults to engage in the time-honored practice of making traditional sweets, fostering bonds of love and community.

The workshop commenced with a heartfelt prayer led by the Spiritual Director, Rev Fr. Jacob Alvares. The event’s chief guest, Mira D’Silva—a notable entrepreneur and the first Mangalorean Catholic to venture into Australian politics—symbolically kicked off the festivities by kneading the first batch of dough using flour and coconut milk. Mrs. Celine D’Souza, affectionately known as Celly Bai, was presented with the inaugural chef apron, recognizing her leadership role in guiding the workshop’s activities.

Participants were treated to a delightful homemade breakfast of golibajje and chutney, whetting their appetites for the culinary adventures ahead. Throughout the morning, attendees of all ages learned to prepare an array of traditional Kuswar treats, including Gulio, Kidyo, Newryo, and Chaklis. Notably, even the youngest participants—some as young as three—were enthusiastically involved in the sweet-making process. The event also ensured that everyone remained refreshed, with a steady supply of binda and limbo sharbat, complemented by a delicious home-cooked lunch that left attendees returning for seconds.

As the day progressed, participants resumed Kuswar preparation, with some taking on the task of frying the treats. The enthusiastic turnout surpassed expectations, with over one hundred attendees remaining engaged throughout the day, a testament to the strong community spirit that KKA has cultivated.

The “Mai So Kuswar” workshop serves as a prelude to the upcoming event “Ek Nathlaanchi Saanz,” scheduled for December 15, where the Kuswar created during the workshop will be shared among participating families, symbolizing love and sharing within the community.

Feedback from both children and parents has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing gratitude to the KKA Committee for facilitating a meaningful experience that emphasizes the importance of preserving Konkani language, culture, and traditions in an Australian context. In light of the event’s success, the committee is committed to organizing a similar workshop in the following year, inviting more community members to partake in this enriching experience.

KKA acknowledges the vital support from sponsors, well-wishers, and volunteers whose contributions made this event possible. The committee extends its heartfelt thanks to all attendees and supporters, emphasizing their dedication to nurturing an appreciation for the Konkani language and heritage in Australia. Founded with the mission of preserving Konkani traditions, KKA remains steadfast in its commitment to connecting generations, free from membership fees, and encouraging community members to engage with its mission.