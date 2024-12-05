Mangalore Diocese Honours Kannada Rajyotsava District Award Achievers

Mangaluru: The Diocesan Pastoral Parishad (DPP) of the Mangalore Diocese felicitated the District Award achievers recognised on Kannada Rajyotsava Day, 1 November, during a special ceremony held at the Bishop’s House conference hall on Thursday, December 05, 2024. This felicitation was held during the fifth meeting of the Diocesan Pastoral Parishad for the 2023–2025 term the diocesan officials, commission secretaries, priests, heads of religious congregations, lay leaders, and other representatives were present.

The awardees were honoured in a meaningful manner as Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, draped them with shawls. Very Rev. Maxim Noronha, Vicar General of the Diocese, adorned them with garlands, and Dr. John D’Silva, Secretary of the Pastoral Parishad, along with Rev. Dr. J. B. Saldanha, PRO of the Diocese, presented each with a potted plant symbolising growth and sustainability.

The awardees recognised included:

District Award Achievers on Kannada Rajyotsava Day

Mercy Veena D’Souza, Bejai

Herbert D’Souza, Cascia (Absent)

William D’Souza, Bendur

Munitha Veigas, Bendur

Ronald Martis, Kulshekar

Ronald Fernandes, Permude

John D’Souza, Sarapady

Olavinahalli, Paneer

United Friends, Bejai

Dayanilaya Special School, Belthangady

St Agnes Special School



State Rajyotsava Awardee

Fr Prasanth Madtha (Absent)

Karnataka Suvarna Mahotsava Awardee

Prof Rita Noronha, Vamanjoor

In his address, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha praised the achievers for their remarkable contributions and highlighted the importance of their work in inspiring others. “Your achievements are a testament to the values of perseverance, commitment, and service. By recognising your efforts, we aim to inspire others to lead lives marked by selflessness and excellence. May you continue to be shining examples of faith, drawing others towards purposeful living in the light of the Gospel.”

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Mr. William D’Souza from Bendur expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am overwhelmed by this honour and thrilled to see so many of our community members being recognized for their commendable service. I thank the diocese for this recognition, which inspires us to continue our work and motivates others to achieve and serve.”

The felicitation programme was ably compered by Fr Rupesh Madtha, Editor Raknno weekly, and coordinated by Mr. Roy Castelino, PRO of the Diocese. Both provided detailed introductions for each achiever during the felicitation.