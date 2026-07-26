Kargil Vijay Diwas Observed with Dedication of T-55 Battle Tank at Kadri War Memorial

Mangaluru: In a solemn tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives defending the nation, a decommissioned Indian Army T-55 Battle Tank was dedicated to the people of Dakshina Kannada at the Kadri War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed on July 26.

The dedication ceremony was led by Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, in the presence of Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, Capt. Ganesh Karnik, serving and retired Armed Forces personnel, public representatives, ex-servicemen, NCC cadets, students, and a large gathering of patriotic citizens.

The programme began with the unveiling of the T-55 Battle Tank, symbolizing the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment of the Indian Armed Forces. The unveiling was jointly performed by Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, and Capt. Ganesh Karnik.

Earlier, Capt. Ganesh Karnik briefed the gathering on the significance of the T-55 Battle Tank and the efforts made to install it at the War Memorial. He said the installation of the tank was a long-cherished dream of MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta aimed at inspiring future generations with the spirit of patriotism and national service.

Delivering the keynote address, Col. N. Sharath Bhandary recounted the history of the 1999 Kargil War, highlighting the strategic importance of the Kargil region and the immense challenges faced by Indian soldiers while fighting at altitudes exceeding 8,800 feet under extremely harsh weather conditions.

He said Kargil, once a small town located between Leh and Srinagar, became the focal point of one of India’s greatest military victories. He also explained the historical developments along the border following Independence and the subsequent military operations that shaped the conflict.

Addressing the gathering, Capt. Ganesh Karnik called upon citizens to place the nation above all divisions. “We should rise above caste, creed, religion, and colour and love our country. Patriotism should be the identity of every Indian. Today, we divide ourselves based on politics, caste, and social status, but when we unite as Indians, patriotism becomes our greatest strength. The sacrifices made by our soldiers should never be forgotten,” he said.

He urged parents to bring their children to the War Memorial so they could understand the value of freedom and appreciate the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces.

“We are also working towards bringing a retired MiG fighter aircraft to this memorial so that it becomes a centre of patriotism and inspiration for future generations,” he added.

MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta paid homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil War. “Today, we dedicate this T-55 Battle Tank to the people of Dakshina Kannada. This is not merely a military vehicle; it represents the sacrifice, courage, and indomitable spirit of thousands of Indian soldiers who defended our motherland. It stands as a permanent reminder of their bravery,” he said.

He noted that the victory achieved in 1999 was secured through the sacrifices of an entire generation of soldiers, ensuring a peaceful future for the generations that followed. “Our soldiers gave their today for our tomorrow. We must never forget that sacrifice,” he said.

Capt. Chowta appealed to parents to educate their children about India’s military heroes and recipients of the Param Vir Chakra, stating that patriotism begins at home.

“Whether it is Generation Z, Generation Alpha, or future generations, every Indian has the responsibility to strengthen our nation and contribute towards building a developed India by 2047, in line with the vision of our Prime Minister,” he said.

Calling the War Memorial a sacred place, Capt. Chowta urged citizens to preserve it with respect and dignity. “Every citizen of Mangaluru should consider this War Memorial a holy place because it honours those who sacrificed their lives for our country. Parents should bring their children here and teach them about the courage of our Armed Forces,” he said.

He appealed to the district administration to keep the War Memorial open to the public throughout the year and announced plans to further develop the memorial by installing a retired MiG fighter aircraft, creating a unique destination dedicated to India’s military history and patriotism.

“We want this memorial to become a place where families can visit, learn about our Armed Forces, and proudly remember the sacrifices made for our nation. Every citizen should visit this memorial at least once every year. If we truly live by the principle of ‘Country First,’ we can build a stronger and more united India,” he added.

MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath also addressed the gathering and appreciated the efforts made to strengthen patriotic values through the development of the War Memorial. He said such initiatives would inspire the younger generation to serve the nation with pride and dedication.

Among those present was Brig. I. N. Rai, Col. N. Sharath Bhandary, MLC Kishore Kumar, former Minister Nagaraj Shetty, Rashtrabhakta Nagarika Vedike President Satyajit Surathkal, ex-servicemen, NCC cadets, students, and several other dignitaries.

The programme concluded with tributes to the martyrs of the Kargil War, reaffirming the nation’s gratitude to the Armed Forces for their unparalleled sacrifice in safeguarding India’s sovereignty.